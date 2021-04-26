Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (19-25 April 2021), as of 26 April 2021

KEY FIGURES

EL SALVADOR

El Salvador continues to receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments, recently welcoming a third COVAX shipment of 96,000 doses, their sixth overall, for a cumulative stock of 1.33 million doses. Authorities have so far administered more than 200,000 doses for a rate of 3.08 doses administered per every 100 people.

The shipment comes amid a slight increase in cases; health authorities report that COVID-19 cases in El Salvador have risen 6.5 per cent so far in April compared to March following the Easter Week holiday season. Deaths have dropped 27.4 per cent in the same timeframe, with a daily average of about 4 deaths down from 7-10 during the first weeks of January.

PERU

The current wave of COVID-19 infections in Peru, believed to be due to the ongoing transmission of the highly contagious P.1 variant from neighbouring Brazil, has led to recordsetting single-day counts of 13,000 cases and 430 deaths during April as hospitals continue to face critical gaps in staffing and oxygen supplies.

Peru currently has more excess deaths during the pandemic relative to their population than any country in the world; according to information from national death statistics authorities, the number of excess deaths in Peru during the pandemic is roughly equivalent to 1 out of every 200 people in the country. Authorities continue to procure vaccines to bolster ongoing immunization efforts, 1.4 million doses administered so far, or about 4.28 doses per every 100 people.

GUYANA

Guyana broke its single-day case record for the third time in a month on 21 April, recording 160 new COVID-19 cases, with regions 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara,) 4 (DemeraraMahaica) and 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) currently experiencing outbreaks.

Despite vaccinating more than 100,000 people, approximately 13 per cent of the population, active cases have increased by more than 50 per cent over the last month, while nearly 30 per cent of total reported deaths during the pandemic have taken place since March.

Per health officials, the growing hospitalizations are becoming increasingly more difficult for the health system to manage. PAHO indicates that the recent surge may be attributed to the presence of Brazilian variants in Guyana; however, health officials have yet to detect any of these variants. The Government continues to step up border control measures with Brazil to avoid cross-border transmission of COVID-19.