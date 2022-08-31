El Salvador

Impact Evaluation of Cash-Based Transfers on Food Security and Gender Equality in El Salvador

Evaluation and Lessons Learned
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

The El Salvador impact evaluation aims to understand the impacts of food-assistance for assets (FFA) programming targeting women on both income and asset loss, while also aiming to understand the longer-term implications of the response on gender equality and women’s social and economic empowerment Main direct outcomes of the intervention are increasing women’s earnings and supporting her to alter time-use. The theory of change conjects that these then (in the medium term) impact perceptions of gender norms, attitudes, agency, consumption patterns, and well-being (physical, social, and psychological).

Related Content