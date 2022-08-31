Impact Evaluation of Cash-Based Transfers on Food Security and Gender Equality in El Salvador

The El Salvador impact evaluation aims to understand the impacts of food-assistance for assets (FFA) programming targeting women on both income and asset loss, while also aiming to understand the longer-term implications of the response on gender equality and women’s social and economic empowerment Main direct outcomes of the intervention are increasing women’s earnings and supporting her to alter time-use. The theory of change conjects that these then (in the medium term) impact perceptions of gender norms, attitudes, agency, consumption patterns, and well-being (physical, social, and psychological).