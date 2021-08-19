Humanitarian Response Plan Summary 2021 - El Salvador

PEOPLE IN NEED 1.7M

PEOPLE TARGETED 912K

REQUIREMENTS (US$) $156M

OPERATIONAL PARTNERS 24

PROJECTS 56

OVERVIEW

With El Salvador already home to ever-present risks of climate and anthropogenic hazards and longstanding vulnerabilities related to structural poverty and chronic violence, the multiple emergencies of 2020 created a complex and challenging humanitarian scenario that continues to create needs well into 2021. While the COVID-19 pandemic, tropical storms Amanda and Cristobal, hurricanes Eta and Iota and the Nejapa landslide all had significant humanitarian consequences on their own, their collective impact and aggravating effect on existing needs is placing vulnerable populations such as women, children, indigenous people, LGBTIQ+ people, people with disabilities at even greater risk.

These crises have left 1.7 million people in need across the country, many of whom have needs related to gaps in livelihoods, protection, health, nutrition, education and basic water and sanitation. This figure is well over twice the 643,000 people identified as in need at the beginning of 2020.

The humanitarian community, with support from the Government of El Salvador and the national Civil Protection System, seeks to assist 912,200 of the most vulnerable through the Humanitarian Response Plan 2021 (HRP). The multisectoral response aims to provide coordinated and targeted assistance to address critical needs in high-priority areas prone to the impact of disasters and violence. The HRP will also support and strengthen sustainable solutions through humanitarian-development collaboration for restoring essential services and systems and strengthening community and institutional resilience.