Follow-up on the visit of the Special Rapporteur to El Salvador - Report of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation (A/HRC/42/47/ADD.4)

Human Rights Council Forty-second session 9–27 September 2019 Agenda item 3 Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil,

political, economic, social and cultural rights,

including the right to development

Summary

The Special Rapporteur seeks to enhance the effectiveness of his official country visits by undertaking a follow-up analysis of the recommendations included in the country mission report. The report of the official visit to El Salvador (A/HRC/33/49/Add.1) was presented to the Human Rights Council in September 2016. The main findings of the follow-up are presented in this report, introducing the level of development of the recommendations and highlighting further recommendations derived from the current status.

I. Background

Pursuant to resolutions 27/7 and 33/10 of the Human Rights Council, the Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation undertakes official country visits to promote the progressive realization of the human right to safe drinking water and sanitation.

The Human Rights Council encourages all Governments to continue to respond to requests by the Special Rapporteur, to follow up effectively on the recommendations of the mandate holder and to make available information on measures taken in this regard (Resolution 33/10, para 15). Furthermore, the Manual of Operations of the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council stipulates that Special Procedures mandateholders can seek to enhance the effectiveness of their country visits in various ways, including by formulating their recommendations in ways that facilitate implementation and monitoring and undertaking follow-up initiatives through communications and further visits (paras. 97 to 105). In this connection, the Special Rapporteur seeks to enhance the effectiveness of his official country visits by undertaking a follow-up analysis of those visits focusing on the implementation of recommendations presented in his country visit reports.1 3. The Special Rapporteur undertook an official visit to El Salvador at the invitation of the Government from 11 to 18 May 2016. Following the conclusion of the visit, the Special Rapporteur shared his preliminary findings with the Government. Additionally, he issued a press release and the end of mission statement,2 and held a press conference on 18 May 2016. The final report was presented to the Human Rights Council in September 2016 (A/HRC/33/49/Add.1).

In undertaking the present follow-up report regarding his visit to El Salvador, the Special Rapporteur has, between 1 January 2018 and 1 November 2018, conducted desk research on the implementation of the recommendations provided to the Government in his country mission report, in order to develop a picture of the Government’s current actions, inactions and progress. To support the research, questionnaires to the Government and to other stakeholders were sent. Whilst no response from other stakeholders was received, the Government of El Salvador submitted a written response to the questionnaire on 15 November 2018, along with the “Final Report: Annual Measurement of Strategic Institutional Results”.