Final report: Six country evaluation of Oxfam America's strengthening community preparedness, rapid response and recovery in Asia/Pacific Islands and Central America

By Peter Medway, Iñigo Barrena, Lina Gonzalez

Executive Summary

Oxfam's DRR Strategy 2025, outlines the specific objective of strengthening local institutions, actors and communities' capacity to assess, understand, monitor, anticipate and manage disaster and conflict-related risks and prepare to respond, recover and 'build back better' from shocks.

With that strategic aim as a reference, Oxfam America's program for "strengthening community preparedness, rapid response and recovery in Asia/Pacific Islands and Central America" was designed. The program comprised two regional programmes, each implemented in three countries. The programme is funded by Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies (MACP) for $3.36 million in the Asia/Pacific region (The Philippines, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu) and $3.59 million in Central America (El Salvador, Guatemala, and Nicaragua). The programme was implemented by Oxfam and various affiliated and non-affiliated partners between October 2017 and September 2020.

The programme expected to benefit 143,150 people directly or indirectly in the Asia/Pacific and 52,635 people in Central America. The program was made up of two distinct regional interventions: the Asia Pacific Local Innovation for Transformation (APLIFT) and the Acción Temprana Comunitaria Centro América (ATECA). The programs shared a common goal to ensure that participating communities affected by recurrent natural disasters have enhanced capacities for disaster preparedness, response, and recovery and are better equipped to co-lead on relief and recovery efforts in collaboration with local authorities. This would consequently reduce vulnerability and suffering. The programmes also benefitted from an Emergency Response Fund (ERF) to provide up to three months of seed funding for immediate disaster response in the countries of operation, or the region. The program applied Feminist Principles through-out the planning and delivery of all its interventions.

This evaluation report addresses the two main evaluation questions: (i) what are the changes and learnings that have occurred in communities' disaster preparedness? and (ii) what contributed to the changes in communities' disaster preparedness? These two questions relate to OECD evaluation criteria for Impact, Relevance and Effectiveness. A light-touch contribution analysis to determine the degree to which the program was responsible for the impacts/changes observed in the community was also included in the evaluation terms of reference.

Oxfam America required the use of the outcome harvesting methodology. The methodology seeks to identify changes that have taken place and to work backwards to understand the causes of the changes. At the inception phase the evaluators reviewed the evidence of achievement of intended outcomes described in the program literature and agreed usable questions with the harvest users. A qualitative interview process solicited views and information from harvest users, change agents and social actors to help understand what contributed to the achievement of any changes. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented field visits. Instead third parties were hired in the Asia Pacific to undertake the the interviews of social actors. In Central America, the end line survey conducted by Oxfam was used to corroborate the evaluation’s finding. In the Asia Pacific region, the end line survey was not completed in time to be considered.

Outcome harvesting had not been a feature of the program’s MEAL strategy which was focused more on output monitoring. Several field teams reported being unfamiliar with outcome harvesting methodology and didn’t appreciate its potential value. The monitoring of program implementation and progress reporting was based on the indicators established in the theories of change and logical frameworks at country level. The travel restrictions in place due to the pandemic made it impossible to conduct the intensive focus group discussions normally used for outcome harvesting. As a result, the methodology was adapted, in agreement with Oxfam America, in the following ways: