El Salvador - Tropical Storm AMANDA update (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, WFP, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 June 2020)

After the passage of Tropical Storm AMANDA on 31 May, fatalities and considerable damage were reported across El Salvador.

According to UN OCHA on 3 June, the number of fatalities increased to 27 and 6 people are missing. As search and rescue operations still continue, more than 149,500 people have been affected. Approximately 11,779 people have been displaced to 210 relief camps.

Several floods and landslides have been reported, with 3 major bridges collapsed and more than 573 houses damaged or destroyed. Widespread damage to infrastructure has curtialed basic services, including drinking water, electricity and sanitation.

Some humanitarian assistance has been delivered to those affected although, it is not sufficient to fully meet the huge needs resulting from the storm and amid challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.