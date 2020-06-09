El Salvador: Tropical Storm Amanda, DREF Plan of Action (09 June 2020)

Situation Analysis

Disaster Description

Tropical Depression Two E was upgraded to Tropical Storm Amanda and made landfall on May 31 on the pacific coast of Guatemala and El Salvador. Amanda caused heavy rain and unleashed winds of 40 to 105 km/h.

The second tropical cyclone and first named storm of the 2020 Pacific hurricane season, Amanda developed out of a broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave that moved off the coast of Nicaragua on May 26. The disturbance slowly developed a more well-defined circulation and on May 30.

Tropical storm Amanda made landfall in El Salvador on May 31, causing torrential rainfall and significant damage along with coastal cities as rivers overflowed and swept away buildings.

The 25% of rain that is recorded in a year fell in 70 hours with the storm Amanda. The damage caused is estimated at 200 million American dollars. The continuous rain during the first week of June increased the concern of the affected population and the president of El Salvador declared a 15-day state of emergency to deal with the effects of the deadly storm.

El Salvador, with 6.6 million inhabitants in just 20,742 km2 of territory, is vulnerable to hydrometeorological phenomena. The situation is complicated by the fact that 87% of the population have limited economic resources. Due to the level of rain drainage and sewers become clogged. Deforestation also causes less water absorption by the soil, which saturates roads and increases flooding.

The accumulated rainfall over two days (May 30 and 31) led to incidents that have generated a relevant humanitarian impact in the affected population. As a result, monitoring and relief actions need to be intensified for the population living in areas that are at high risk from floods and landslides and where Tropical Storm Amanda has a significant impact. In addition, vital services were interrupted across the country (road networks, water service, electric power, and telephone lines).

As of 6 June 2020, El Salvador reported 27 deaths (18 male and 9 female), 5 missing and 29,968 affected families. There are 210 authorized shelters that are accommodating 12,154 people, primarily in the departments of San Salvador, La Libertad, Sonsonate, and San Vicente, according to the El Salvador Government report issued on June 24 . Physical distancing measures are implemented to prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 in the shelters. Shelters are set up and managed by the National Civil Protection System.

The geographical selected targets have considered the most affected areas. Other affected areas are not included in this DREF operation as authorities are already responding to the humanitarian needs.

The Government of El Salvador, as well as public and private institutions are providing resources to respond to the emergency and safeguard people’s lives. The Salvadoran Red Cross is supporting the Civil Protection System and national emergency response activities.

At least 23 places have registered high levels of flooding in different areas of the country, affecting residential areas such as the Colonia Málaga in Barrio Santa Anita and Colonia Santa Lucía in Ilopango in San Salvador, as well as Santa Tecla and Villa Lourdes in the Municipality of Colón, among other places.

El Salvador remains affected by COVID-19. According the latest data from Johns Hopkins University5 , as of 6 June 2020, El Salvador reported 3,015 cases, 53 deaths and 1,305 recoveries. Beyond Covid-19, the threat of vector transmitted diseases such as dengue, chikungunya or Zika remains is also a concern for the country as the rainy season is starting.