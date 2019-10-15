El Salvador - Severe weather (PROCIVILSV, GobernacionCV, SNET, NOAA-CVC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 October 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 15 Oct 2019 — View Original
- Heavy rain and landslides affected most of El Salvador over 13-14 October, resulting in 4 deaths.
- More than 250 people were evacuated following a landslide in Ilopango Municipality (San Salvador department).
- Alerts for heavy rain have been issued in various departments and locally heavy rain will persist over northern areas.