El Salvador receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX mechanism

SAN SALVADOR, 12 March 2021 - With much optimism, the first 33,600 COVID-19 vaccines doses were received yesterday at El Salvador’s San Óscar Arnulfo Romero y Galdámez International Airport through the COVAX mechanism, a mechanism co-led by CIPE, GAVI, WHO/PAHO and UNICEF to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines worldwide.

“Members and partners of the COVAX mechanism will continue to work and support countries in the Region of the Americas to increase equitable access to more vaccine doses and supplies,” said Franklin Hernandez, PAHO/WHO Representative a.i. in El Salvador.

After their arrival in the country, they were transported to the National Biological Center where they will be stored before being distributed nationwide. These vaccines will be used to continue vaccination of health personnel in accordance with the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination strategy implemented by the Government of El Salvador

“Vaccines save lives and are part of the global strategy to combat the virus, along with use of masks, social distancing and hand washing. That is why we are so excited about the arrival of this vaccines’ shipment, as each one represents a commitment to safeguarding healthcare workers who are heroically fighting the virus on the front lines. We commend intersectoral efforts of El Salvador Government, in coordination with PAHO/WHO. UNICEF will continue to support the work of the Ministry of Health and authorities to promote safe immunization and measures to prevent COVID-19,” said Yvette Blanco, UNICEF Country Representative.

Reception of the vaccines was led by Minister of Health Francisco Alabí, Minister of National Defense, René Merino Monroy; the National Civil Police director, Mauricio Arriaza Chicas; the country PAHO interim representative, Franklin Hernández; UNICEF Representative, Yvette Blanco; and representatives of the diplomatic corps.

In the near future, El Salvador will be receiving more vaccine doses through the COVAX mechanism until completing 20 per cent of the population. The COVAX mechanism plans to deliver nearly two billion of COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide this year. This is an unprecedented global effort to ensure that all countries have access to vaccines.