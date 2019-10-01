01 Oct 2019

El Salvador Price Bulletin, September 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (362.41 KB)

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) monitors trends in staple food prices in countries vulnerable to food insecurity. For each FEWS NET country and region, the Price Bulletin provides a set of charts showing monthly prices in the current marketing year in selected urban centers and allowing users to compare current trends with both five-year average prices, indicative of seasonal trends, and prices in the previous year.

Maize, beans, and rice are the main source of calories and protein in the diet in El Salvador. In times of acute stress, sorghum may also be consumed. Maize, beans, and sorghum are produced by small holders and larger farmers in the country, but rice is almost entirely imported. Central Market at Gerardo Barrios in San Salvador, the capital city, serves both as the principal market in the country and as a regional market which can influence prices in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Santa Ana and Ahuachapan are important markets in the West with strong trade connections to Guatemala. La Union is an important regional market in the East with strong trade connections to Honduras and Nicaragua. San Miguel, Usulután, and San Vincente are important regional markets and major assembly markets for domestically produced maize and beans. In the east, Santa Ana and Ahuachapan are important markets for trade with Guatemala.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.