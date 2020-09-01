EL Salvador Price Bulletin, August 2020

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) monitors trends in staple food prices in countries vulnerable to food insecurity. For each FEWS NET country and region, the Price Bulletin provides a set of charts showing monthly prices in the current marketing year in selected urban centers and allowing users to compare current trends with both five-year average prices, indicative of seasonal trends, and prices in the previous year.

Maize, beans, and rice are the main source of calories and protein in the diet in El Salvador. In times of acute stress, sorghum may also be consumed. Maize, beans, and sorghum are produced by smallholders and larger farmers in the country, but rice is almost entirely imported. Central Market at Gerardo Barrios in San Salvador, the capital city, serves both as the principal market in the country and as a regional market which can influence prices in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Santa Ana and Ahuachapan are important markets in the West with strong trade connections to Guatemala. La Union is an important regional market in the East with strong trade connections to Honduras and Nicaragua. San Miguel, Usulután, and San Vincente are important regional markets and major assembly markets for domestically produced maize and beans.In the east, Santa Ana and Ahuachapan are important markets for trade with Guatemala.