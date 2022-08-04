El Salvador: Monitoring the humanitarian response - Bulletin n° 2 | April - June 2022

Key figures AS OF JUNE 2022

998,000

PEOPLE IN NEED

identified by the Early Recovery sector as being in dual poverty (monetary poverty and multidimensional poverty)

100

TEACHERS

Reached with capacity building in response and inclusion of returned or internally displaced migrant children

Early Recovery

People with humanitarian needs in El Salvador may be suffering worsening conditions due to rising inflation, both domestic and international, stemming from global supply chain issues caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the conflict in Ukraine, which are exerting pressure on commodity prices and disrupting the primary sector and sectors that produce agricultural supplies.

El Salvador’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 6.55 per cent in April and by 7.48 per cent in May.

Upward trends in various commodity prices and services in general are likely to compound projections of increased monetary poverty following the COVID-19 pandemic. Early Recovery partners are taking these emerging conditions into consideration as they prepare for the new humanitarian cycle.

Food Security

In anticipation of an aggravated crisis owing to a projected decrease in national basic grain production amid rising agricultural supply costs, a decrease that some civil society organizations estimate could be as much as by 20 per cent, Food Security partners are managing information for collecting food assistance supplies.

With the onset of the rainy season, partners are monitoring developments and liaising with relevant national authorities through the Humanitarian Country Team. Sector partners updated minimum preparedness actions (MPAs), reviewed protocols for food assistance in shelters and updated the average ranges of food baskets for assisting the general population, children and pregnant and nursing women, a process that includes updating prices, reviewing food rations and including substitute foods.

Education

UNICEF, Save the Children and the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MINEDUCYT) continue to coordinate action backed by funds under the “Humanitarian Action for Migrant and Refugee Children in Mexico and Central America” (PRM) to build capacities in response to, and inclusion of, child returnees or internally displaced children in classrooms.

With ECHO emergency funds, Plan International is promoting safe and protected access to education for children and adolescents affected by violence and forced migration in Central America. Plan International’s program has assisted 67 families, sensitizing them on the importance of education and staying in school. The programme also delivered education kits to 128 refugee, migrant, repatriated and/or displaced children and adolescents to support their reintegration into the formal education system and facilitate their registration, access and continuity of their studies.