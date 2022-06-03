El Salvador: Livelihoods and Durable Solutions, Factsheet May2022

UNHCR promotes vocational education and entrepreneurship initiatives in favour of employment opportunities for refugees, displaced people, and people at risk of displacement. In alliance with state institutions, non-governmental organizations and the private sector, UNHCR promotes self-sufficiency and access to job placement services in communities at heightened risk. UNHCR aims at boosting decent and sustainable livelihoods for youth to prevent forced recruitment by gangs and/or displacement.

UNHCR’s Priorities