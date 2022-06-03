El Salvador: Livelihoods and Durable Solutions, Factsheet May 2022

UNHCR promotes vocational education and entrepreneurship initiatives in favour of employment opportunities for refugees, displaced people, and people at risk of displacement. In alliance with state institutions, non-governmental organizations and the private sector, UNHCR promotes self-sufficiency and access to job placement services in communities at heightened risk. UNHCR aims at boosting decent and sustainable livelihoods for youth to prevent forced recruitment by gangs and/or displacement.
UNHCR’s Priorities
-
Support for school completion and certified professional training to increase people’s employability.
-
Promotion of business initiatives through the delivery of seed capital, advice on market opportunities, product placement or service delivery and marketing.
-
Market-based skills training to facilitate the job placement process.
-
Optimize conditions for the rapid and sustainable (re)integration of asylum seekers, refugees and deportees with protection needs.
-
Raise awareness and conduct advocacy with the private sector to generate or facilitate access to job opportunities for refugees, displaced persons and populations at risk of displacement.