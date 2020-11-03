El Salvador - Landslide (UN OCHA, Civil Protection El Salvador, MARN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 November 2020)

On 29 October, a landslide triggered by heavy rain occurred in the Municipality of Nejapa (San Salvador Department, central El Salvador) resulting in casualties and damage.

According to UN OCHA, 9 people have died, one person is missing, 95 people have been evacuated and 105 families affected.

National authorities, in cooperation with NGOs, are providing help for those affected and deployed 823 people in the emergency activities.

For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected over the north-central and north-eastern parts of the country.