El Salvador

El Salvador - Landslide (UN OCHA, Civil Protection El Salvador, MARN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 November 2020)

  • On 29 October, a landslide triggered by heavy rain occurred in the Municipality of Nejapa (San Salvador Department, central El Salvador) resulting in casualties and damage.

  • According to UN OCHA, 9 people have died, one person is missing, 95 people have been evacuated and 105 families affected.

  • National authorities, in cooperation with NGOs, are providing help for those affected and deployed 823 people in the emergency activities.

  • For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected over the north-central and north-eastern parts of the country.

  • The Director General of Civil Protection of El Salvador issued a nationwide orange alert for Hurricane ETA.

