El Salvador
El Salvador - Landslide (UN OCHA, Civil Protection El Salvador, MARN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 September 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting several parts of El Salvador (particularly the northern and western sectors) since 10 September, causing floods and rivers overflow, triggering landslides and leading to casualties and damage.
- According to the Civil Protection of El Salvador and media reports, five people have died, and more than 300 people have been evacuated across the country.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over most parts of El Salvador.