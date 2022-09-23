El Salvador - Landslide and floods (Protecion Civil El Salvador, PAHO, SNET, FloodList) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 September 2022)

A landslide occurred on 21 September in the Municipality of Huizúcar (La Libertad Department, central-south of El Salvador), resulting in at least five fatalities, as reported by the Civil Protection El Salvador. One person died in San Salvador Department (central-south of El Salvador), after the overflow of a river in the Mejicanos suburb, while several houses were damaged by the overflow of the Comalapa River in San Luis Talpa Municipality (La Paz Department, central-south of El Salvador).