El Salvador: Humanitarian Response Plan Summary 2021

PEOPLE IN NEED 1.7M

PEOPLE TARGETED 912K

REQUIREMENTS (US$) $156M

PARTNERS 24

PROJECTS 56

PARTNERS PROJECTS STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES

  1. Protect and save lives of affected people with timely humanitarian assistance, including protection and the access to rights according to age, gender, diversity and location.

  2. Strengthen the access to sustainable social services and the resilience of vulnerable people in according to age, gender and diversity.

