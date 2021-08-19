El Salvador
El Salvador: Humanitarian Response Plan Summary 2021
PEOPLE IN NEED 1.7M
PEOPLE TARGETED 912K
REQUIREMENTS (US$) $156M
PARTNERS 24
PROJECTS 56
PARTNERS PROJECTS STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES
Protect and save lives of affected people with timely humanitarian assistance, including protection and the access to rights according to age, gender, diversity and location.
Strengthen the access to sustainable social services and the resilience of vulnerable people in according to age, gender and diversity.
