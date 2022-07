The Humanitarian Response Plan prioritizes the urgent humanitarian needs of 912,000 people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tropical Storms Amanda and Cristobal, Hurricanes Eta and Iota and forced displacement. The greatest challenge for humanitarian organizations is securing timely financing to assist the most vulnerable groups.

