El Salvador | Humanitarian Response Plan 2022
In El Salvador, 14 percent of people are acutely food insecure. Hunger aects 46 percent more Salvadorians today than before the COVID-19 pandemic mainly due to its economic impacts, extreme climate events and structural challenges. Subsistence farmers are among the most vulnerable. They need urgent help to reactivate and rebuild their livelihoods, on which their families and communities depend for food, income and labour opportunities.