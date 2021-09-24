El Salvador
El Salvador | Humanitarian Response Plan 2021- 2022
Attachments
The emergencies of 2020, ranging from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic to tropical storms and hurricanes, combined with structural factors in El Salvador, such as poverty and violence, significantly increased humanitarian needs in the country, placing vulnerable populations at even greater risk.
Objectives
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is working with partners in the Food Security Sector to:
- Improve access to and availability of food for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and recurrent climate shocks through livelihood recovery support.