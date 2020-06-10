El Salvador + 1 more
El Salvador, Honduras - Tropical Storms AMANDA and CRISTOBAL update (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, WFP, Government of Honduras) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 June 2020)
- On 31 May - 6 June, the passage of Tropical Storms AMANDA and CRISTOBAL across central America caused heavy rainfall with strong wind, triggering floods and landslides, and leading to casualties and damage.
- In El Salvador, 27 people died and 150,000 others were affected, as reported by UN OCHA on 8 June. Approximately 12,600 people have been displaced to 352 shelters, and 392 school buildings were damaged. According to WFP, there are about 350,000 people, who are food insecure in the hardest hit municipalities.
- The west and centre of El Salvador are the main areas affected, while the country continues to deal with COVID-19 crisis that is compounding existing vulnerabilities.
- In Honduras, national authorities report 4 fatalities and 3,605 affected people. About 997 houses and 12 road sections have been damaged, 2 bridges were destroyed in Valle and La Paz Departments.
- DG ECHO is currently supporting an emergency response in both El Salvador and Guatemala, aimed at meeting the most critical life-saving needs of the population affected by the Tropical Storm.