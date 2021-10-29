El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua Remote Monitoring Update October 2021

Economic and food security improvements hampered by high fuel, utilities, and transportation costs

KEY MESSAGES

• Seasonal improvements in food availability and access across the region are improving outcomes to Stressed (IPC Phase 2) for most poor households. However, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes will prevail in Honduras’ Dry Corridor and east due to smallholder farmer’s primera crop losses and reduced coffee-related income.

• For poor rural households, an increasing proportion of income will be allocated to non-food needs as prices for fuel, utilities, and transportation increase, as well as to accumulated debts from the atypically long lean season and the recovery of livelihoods in agriculture, tourism, and informal sectors following COVID-19 and stormrelated deterioration. Furthermore, rising fuel and transportation costs are likely to influence higher food prices and result in reduced household purchasing power.

• Economic activity in El Salvador and Honduras is likely to slowly recover as formal and informal employment opportunities, especially in tourism, begin to come back and remittances continue to fill gaps in income for middle and better-off households. Meanwhile, political uncertainty and insecurity are disincentivizing existing and future investment in Nicaragua, slowing the pace of recovery.

• Climate forecasts anticipate average cumulative rainfall throughout most of the region. National postrera and early 2022 postrera tardía/apante harvests are expected to be near average as a result; however, below-average rainfall in northeastern Honduras is likely to cause crop losses and a below-average postrera harvest for smallholder farmers.