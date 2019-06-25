25 Jun 2019

El Salvador: Floods (MDRSV012) DREF Final Report

from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 6 October, rains began falling over eastern El Salvador due to the influence of tropical depression No. 14 located near the Honduran Atlantic coast. On 7 October, the tropical depression was upgraded to Tropical Storm Michael, which continued moving north over the Yucatán channel toward the System declared a Green Alert for the entire country. On 7 October, a Yellow Alert was declared for 29 coastal municipalities, which on 8 October increased to 34 municipalities to include three municipalities in Morazán department and two in La Union department. A Green Alert remained in place for the rest of the country.

The rains have affected the entire country. The hardest hit have been the eastern regions, specifically the cantons of El Brazo, La Canoa and El Tecomatal in the municipality of San Miguel; the cantons of San Felipe and Las Tunas in La Unión department; the cantons of Capitán Lazo and Puerto Parada in the municipality of Usulután; as well as the canton of Metalío in Sonsonate department (western El Salvador) and the cantons of San Diego and San Rafael Abajo in the municipality of La Libertad in central El Salvador. These floods affected most municipalities located along the country's coast.

