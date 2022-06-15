El Salvador - Floods and landslides (SNET, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 June 2022)

-
In recent days, heavy rainfall has been impacting El Salvador, resulting in at least six fatalities.
According to media, four people died due to river overflow in the eastern part of El Salvador, while two people died after a landslide occurred in Lislique Municipality (La Union Department). At least 54 landslides have been registered across the Country, affecting 19 houses, while the overflow of two rivers has damaged agricultural crops.
Moderate to locally heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is forecast on 15 June over most of El Salvador, while drier conditions are expected on 16 June.