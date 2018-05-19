El Salvador: Earthquake Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRSV011

Description of the disaster

The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources reported a seismic swarm in the area located between the municipalities of Chirilagua in San Miguel Department, and in Intipucá and El Carmen department in La Union Department since 5 May 2018.

Some 733 seismic events occurred between 5 and 9 May, as reported by the National Seismic Network. The epicentre area was located between the municipalities mentioned above.

Ninety-five of these earthquakes, whose magnitude range between 2.4 and 5.6, were felt by the population. The strongest of these earthquakes (magnitude 5.6 and intensity VII) was recorded on 6 May at 1:02 p.m. in Chirilagua and Intipucá. It caused severe damage to homes made of mud, adobe, or wattle and daub.