19 May 2018

El Salvador: Earthquake Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRSV011

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 18 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.15 MB)

Description of the disaster

The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources reported a seismic swarm in the area located between the municipalities of Chirilagua in San Miguel Department, and in Intipucá and El Carmen department in La Union Department since 5 May 2018.

Some 733 seismic events occurred between 5 and 9 May, as reported by the National Seismic Network. The epicentre area was located between the municipalities mentioned above.

Ninety-five of these earthquakes, whose magnitude range between 2.4 and 5.6, were felt by the population. The strongest of these earthquakes (magnitude 5.6 and intensity VII) was recorded on 6 May at 1:02 p.m. in Chirilagua and Intipucá. It caused severe damage to homes made of mud, adobe, or wattle and daub.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.