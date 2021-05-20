El Salvador

El Salvador: Baseline assessment of migration flows and mobility tracking within the context of COVID-19, Round 3 (December 2020 - February 2021)

IRREGULAR MIGRATION FLOWS

An irregular migration flow is understood to be the number of international migrants who arrive (enter) or depart (exit) a country during a period established irregularly through unofficial crossing points. These data are a dynamic measure for counting the number of people who cross a border and include those migrants who cross one or more times in a set period.

The data collected show the perception of key informants, so the data is interpreted as averages and general estimates of the situation.

