El Salvador - 6.6 M Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, MARN, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 May 2019)

An earthquake of 6.6 M at the depth of 65 km occurred 22 km off the coast of El Salvador on 30 May at 9.03 UTC. The epicenter was located offshore approx. 27 km south-southeast of the town of La Libertad (25 km south-west of the capital San Salvador). USGS PAGER estimates that up to 2 399 people were exposed to a strong shaking.

According to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MARN), at least 30 aftershocks between 3.4 and 4.9 M have been registered and 12 landslides have been triggered by the seismic event.

Media report, as of 31 May at 8.00 UTC, that one person died in the municipality of San Martín (San Salvador Department) and another was injured. Moreover, 32 houses and 25 buildings have been damaged.

A first Tsunami Threat message was issued by the MARN indicating that variations in sea level up to 30 centimeters could have been registered in the coast of El Salvador but it was then lifted since no variations in the sea were recorded.