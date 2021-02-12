Economic & Social Rights Report: El Salvador

SUMMARY

How can the European Union (EU) better contribute to building an enabling space for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in El Salvador? How can the EU support the progressive realization of Economic and Social Rights - that is to say Freedom of Association and the Right to Organise, Decent Work and the Right to Social Protection for all - in connection with the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development?

The SOLIDAR Network is active in El Salvador through its member and partner organisations. Building on its first Economic and Social Rights Report on El Salvador, under the leadership of its member, Asamblea de Cooperación por la Paz (ACPP), the current report takes a more detailed look at the first of these priority axes, analysing civil society’s space in El Salvador and the extent to which an enabling environment for the flourishing of CSOs and HRDs exists in the country, while also paying special attention to the impact caused by COVID-19 on their work and freedom to operate.

The report concludes with recommendations for the EU and its Delegation to El Salvador on how to support the country and CSOs in continuing to build an enabling space for civil society and Human Rights Defenders.