Is climate a “risk multiplier” in the Central American dry corridor?

The Central America Dry Corridor experiences both high climate variability and conflict. WFP and CGIAR conducted a study to better understand how the region’s climate, socio-economic and political risks are linked to each other.

Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua are affected by intermittent droughts, hurricanes and the El Nino-southern oscillation phenomena. The region is also considered one of the most insecure in the world with high levels of violence and migration. This study examines these risk factors providing information that can orient strategies and planning for long-term peacebuilding efforts and the mitigation of conflict risk in a climate emergency.