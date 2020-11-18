El Salvador + 5 more
Central America - Hurricane IOTA update (GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 November 2020)
- Tropical Storm IOTA reached El Salvador on 18 November, its center was located near Anamoros Municipality (La Union Department, south-eastern El Salvador), with maximum sustained wind of 65 km/h. IOTA is forecast to weaken as it moves south-west over southern EL Salvador, dissipating in the afternoon of 18 November.
- After passing across northern Nicaragua and southern Honduras, IOTA caused widespread damage. Media report at least 6 fatalities in Nicaragua and one in Honduras caused by river overflow and landslides. About 63,000 people have been evacuated to 600 evacuation shelters in Nicaragua. Strong wind damaged communication routes, hindering rescue operations.
- In Panama, at least one person died and 3 are missing, following the heavy rainfall brought by IOTA, according to media.
- On 18-19 November, heavy rainfall is forecast over El Salvador, Panama, western Honduras, northern Nicaragua, southern Belize. A tropical storm warning is in effect for coastal areas from central Honduras to the Honduras/Guatemala border.
- The Copernicus EMS was activated in rapid mapping mode (EMSR482) on 17 November, in order to support the damage assessment.