Central America HRP Funding Snapshot - Humanitarian Programme Cycle 2021, August 2021 - December 2022

OVERVIEW

High poverty, recurrent climate shocks, chronic violence, limited access to basic services and mass population movements have long driven humanitarian needs across El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. The COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, the strongest ever recorded, have worsened the situation. Today, almost 8.3 million people across the three countries need humanitarian assistance - 25 per cent of the total population.

In support of the Governments of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, humanitarian actors in each country have developed Humanitarian Response Plans with a total funding requirement of US$588 million to assist 4.3 million people in need. These plans will be implemented from August 2021 to December 2022.