CABEI supports COVID-19 contingency plan in the Trifinio region

The Bank's US$25 thousand contribution aims to alleviate the financial burden in the face of the coronavirus emergency.

Tegucigalpa, March 25, 2020.- In order to contribute to the containment of the health crisis caused by the coronavirus, the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) has granted a contribution in the amount of US$25 thousand to develop the COVID- 19 Prevention and Containment Project in the Trifinio Plan region, which includes border communities of the Republics of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

The latter fact was confirmed by CABEI Executive President, Dr. Dante Mossi, who stated that, "The Bank is committed to providing a prompt and agile response to its members in order to face the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic."

In this regard, the resources will contribute to fostering the implementation of measures aimed at supporting the most vulnerable sectors in the face of the current crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, CABEI authorized a disbursement of US$90 million to strengthen the liquidity of Costa Rican state banks and granted a donation of US$8 million to the Central American Integration System within the framework of a Regional Contingency Plan to deal with this health and financial emergency.

About the Project

Pursuant to the Trifinio Plan project, the initiative will implement a local strategy to combat the virus in alliance with Municipal Governments and Local Emergency Committees of the area. Plan objectives include the execution of information and epidemiological documentation actions for the communities and support to municipal and national authorities.

Another objective involves the development of an integral awareness raising campaign for the population, in addition to emergency support for food, water, hygiene utensils and other primary use goods required by the affected people, as well as logistics for the quarantined population at the borders of the Trifinio Region. Likewise, support will be provided to municipalities and emergency committees through the provision of vehicles, fuel and medical support.