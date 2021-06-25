El Salvador + 3 more
Baseline Assessment of Irregular Migration Flows and Mobility Monitoring in Border Crossing Points within the context of COVID-19, Round 5 - April 2021
Attachments
An irregular migration ow is understood to be the number of international migrants who arrive (enter) or depart (exit) a country during a period established irregularly through unocial crossing points. These data are a dynamic measure for counting the number of people who cross a border and include those migrants who cross one or more times in a set period.
The data collected show the perception of key informants, so the data is interpreted as averages and general estimates of the situation.
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.