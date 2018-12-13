13 Dec 2018

Addressing food insecurity: Does the choice of transfer modality matter? - Study comparing voucher, cash and multipurpose cash in El Salvador - March 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Mar 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (30.18 MB)

Abstract

In 2016, within PRRO 200490 framework, WFP decided to conduct an operational study to compare the impact of vouchers, cash and multipurpose cash (MPC) on the food security of drought-affected households in the Salvadoran Dry Corridor. The study found that, at the end of the project, the three types of assistance brought about substantial improvements in the key food security indicators. Quantitative and qualitative findings concur to show that MPC brought about a longer lasting impact on the food security situation of beneficiary households. The longer lasting effects of MPC assistance may contribute to more effective synergies in the relief, recovery and development continuum. However, higher MPC transfer values may represent a difficult compromise in terms of coverage when resources are limited. Further studies are necessary to determine the cost-effectiveness of MPC to generate durable food security outcomes.

Introduction

Context

In 2016, 80% of the 2 million people affected by the 2014 drought in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala still suffered from severe to moderate food insecurity. In this context, WFP implemented a regional protracted relief and recovery operation (PRRO 200490) to support households most vulnerable to food insecurity. Within the PRRO framework, WFP decided to conduct an operational study to compare the impact of vouchers, cash and multipurpose cash (MPC) on the food security of households affected by the drought in the Salvadoran Dry Corridor. The aim of the study was to understand whether the use of MPC could increase the impact of cash-based responses by allowing beneficiaries to cover not only food but also multiple essential needs.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.