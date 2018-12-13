Addressing food insecurity: Does the choice of transfer modality matter? - Study comparing voucher, cash and multipurpose cash in El Salvador - March 2018

Abstract

In 2016, within PRRO 200490 framework, WFP decided to conduct an operational study to compare the impact of vouchers, cash and multipurpose cash (MPC) on the food security of drought-affected households in the Salvadoran Dry Corridor. The study found that, at the end of the project, the three types of assistance brought about substantial improvements in the key food security indicators. Quantitative and qualitative findings concur to show that MPC brought about a longer lasting impact on the food security situation of beneficiary households. The longer lasting effects of MPC assistance may contribute to more effective synergies in the relief, recovery and development continuum. However, higher MPC transfer values may represent a difficult compromise in terms of coverage when resources are limited. Further studies are necessary to determine the cost-effectiveness of MPC to generate durable food security outcomes.

Introduction

Context

In 2016, 80% of the 2 million people affected by the 2014 drought in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala still suffered from severe to moderate food insecurity. In this context, WFP implemented a regional protracted relief and recovery operation (PRRO 200490) to support households most vulnerable to food insecurity. Within the PRRO framework, WFP decided to conduct an operational study to compare the impact of vouchers, cash and multipurpose cash (MPC) on the food security of households affected by the drought in the Salvadoran Dry Corridor. The aim of the study was to understand whether the use of MPC could increase the impact of cash-based responses by allowing beneficiaries to cover not only food but also multiple essential needs.