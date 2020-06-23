ACT Rapid Response Fund: Emergency Response to Tropical Storm Amanda in El Salvador (RRF 05-2020)

Background

May 31st: tropical depression 2-e is reclassified as Tropical Storm Amanda. In 3 hours, 10% of the average annual rainfall had hit El Salvador. On Sunday the 1st of June, El Salvador’s government declared a Red Alert.

According to official data, 18 people lost their lives and 6 persons are missing, while 7,225 people were evacuated to 154 shelters around the country. Additionally, over 900 houses were either destroyed or suffered serious damages, and a total of 24,974 families were affected. For more details and updated info. please follow this link: http://amanda.marn.gob.sv/

Transport and WASH structure is heavily damaged, with 10 main roads totally or partially damaged.

Also there is reported damage to one important water pipeline for San Salvador. Also reported are collapsed bridges, water and electricity structures, vehicles, and cuts in people´s access to health and food services. Considering the small size of the country, damage was reported almost in all the 14 departments. The Agriculture Chamber has reported losses of around 5,740 hectares of crops. This, plus the current weak basic food pipeline and restrictions on commerce between borders due to COVID-19, has increased food insecurity.