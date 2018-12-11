11 Dec 2018

ACT Alliance Appeal: Response to Floods in El Salvador and Honduras - CAM181

Two low pressure systems, one in the Atlantic and the other in the Pacific, caused intense rainfall conditions, flash floods in several communities in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua from 5 to 18 October , In El Salvador Civil Protection reported 15 people injured, six dead, one missing and 768 people in shelters. In addition, 1541 flooded houses and eight houses destroyed, an affected school and three other collapsed walls; eight roads and 13 damaged streets, 120 contaminated wells. On October 6 a green alert was declared in El Salvador for the entire country. On October 7, a Yellow Alert was declared for 29 coastal municipalities, which on October 8 increased to 34 municipalities to include three municipalities in Morazán department and two in La Union department.

In Honduras, the rains have caused flooding and landslides across the country. Most damage has been reported in Francisco Morazán, Valle, and Choluteca departments, where a red alert was issued by the government. 12,076 people have been affected by the floods. 963 homes were damaged, including 169 flooded, and 9 completely destroyed. Among them, 7,234 people have been evacuated, and 6,789 moved to 78 temporary shelters. According to the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) of COPECO, heavy rainfall left about 25,558 people affected and 9 dead.

The number of people in shelter reached to 9,097, 11,552 people evacuated, and some 170 schools are damaged, eight bridges were affected as well as 63 roads, ten bridges destroyed, seven water systems damaged; 1,133 houses damaged and another 10 houses destroyed between the municipalities of Francisco Morazán, Choluteca and Valle. About 89 shelters were enabled most of them in educational centers in the department of Choluteca.

