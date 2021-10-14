WFP Egypt Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

USD 3.7 m cash-based transfers made

USD 63 m six month (October 2021 – March 2022) net funding requirements

330,200 people assisted in September 2021

Operational Updates

• As of 30 September 2021, a total of 304,524 COVID-19 cases and 17,331 deaths were confirmed in Egypt (Worldometer Egypt).

• WFP and the Ministry of Education and Technical Education continued to provide assistance to about 27,000 families of community school children in 5 governorates with cash assistance (USD 11 per child) redeemable at local retail shops. The assistance aims to increase food security of vulnerable families negatively affected by the pandemic.

• In collaboration with the Ministries of Social Solidarity (MOSS) and Local Development, WFP delivered training of trainers (TOT) on micro-enterprises management, lending, and digital marketing to about 40 local officials who cascaded the training to over 2,200 trainees from villages under the ‘Decent Life’ national programme (in Minya, Assiut and Luxor). In partnership with the Matrouh Governorate,

Directorate of Agriculture and Union of Agricultural councils, the TOT was also delivered to over 20 officials who are cascading the training at village-level, promoting women’s financial inclusion and reaching 40 women thus far.

• To economically empower vulnerable women, WFP in partnership with MOSS and non-governmental organizations provided 240 women with revolving microloans for the launch or expansion of income-generating activities with a total value of USD 108,200 in 5 governorates. Additionally, to help strengthen national capacities, WFP trained loan employees of the ‘Takaful (solidarity) Association’ in Minya on lending procedures and the management of financial and accounting systems.

• As part of the partnership between WFP and the National Council for Women, WFP and UNWOMEN conducted a joint capacity strengthening training on the management of gender-based violence (GBV) reports for about 70 frontline lawyers of the National Council for Women’s complaints office. Staff were trained on Customer Services basics and how to professionally handle inbound and outbound calls and how to deal with face-to-face branch visitors.

• WFP provided food assistance through cash (USD 25 each) to about 100,000 registered refugees from different nationalities to help secure their basic food needs.

• As part of the ‘First 1,000 Days’ programme, WFP in collaboration with MOSS provided cash top ups (USD 13 per woman) to about 23,000 pregnant and lactating women registered under the national social protection programme, ‘Takaful and Karama’ (Solidarity and Dignity).