WFP Egypt Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

US$ 5.7 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 51.8 m six months (November 2020 – April 2021) net funding requirements

670,000 people assisted in September 2020

Operational Updates

• As of 29 September 2020, a total of 103,079 COVID-19 cases and 5,914 deaths were confirmed in Egypt (WHO), the Government is gradually easing lockdown measures for a resumption of normal activities.

• About 28,500 families of community school students received unconditional cash transfers in 8 governorates redeemable at local retail shops. The assistance aims to protect the food security of vulnerable families from economic shock resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.

• Under Egypt’s Presidential Initiative ‘Life Saving Boats’, WFP, the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Immigration launched another online training session on irregular migration for community schoolteachers in Matrouh. This intervention follows the successful trainings that started in July 2020, with the aim of raising awareness on the challenges of irregular migration and on safe migration alternatives, while capitalising on the opportunity to promote the use of technology (tablets and internet) for social distancing measures.

• As part of WFP’s women economic empowerment programme, 1,500 women received micro-loans from participating NGOs for income-generating activities with a total disbursement of EGP 7 million in September 2020. To ensure safety of both NGO staff and beneficiaries, WFP shared Egypt’s Ministry of Health’s and WHO’s guidance on social distancing and hygiene measures with partner NGOs.

• In September, WFP extended the redemption period of general food assistance in the form of cash-based transfers for about 111,737 refugees. The assisted refugees come from 9 different nationalities.

• As part of the ‘First 1,000 days’ national programme and WFP’s COVID-19 emergency response, WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Solidarity, supported 39,034 households with children under two years of age with a monthly cash top up of EGP 200. This assistance targets households under the umbrella of the Takaful and Karama national social protection programme. This support aims to cushion the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on poor Egyptian families.