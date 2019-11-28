WFP Egypt Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

129,212 people assisted in October 2019

28.3 mt of food assistance distributed

US$2.6 m cash-based transfers (CBT) made

US$43.5m six months (December 2019–May 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In partnership with Shell and PepsiCo, WFP assisted 3,722 families of community school students in Matrouh, Menia,

Giza and Assiut through conditional cash transfers redeemable for nutritious food items, helping families increase their dietary diversity and food security.

• Eleven new community schools in Aswan, Assiut, and Qena were transformed into ‘Community Hubs’ equipped with technology, helping foster an improved learning environment for students, educators and the wider community. This brings the number of active Community Hubs developed in partnership with the Government in Egypt to 27.

• More than 20 community school teachers in Luxor received trainings organized by the Ministry of Emigration with the support of WFP, on the risks of irregular migration. The trainees will serve as advocates in areas prone to irregular migration rates among youth.

• Close to 300 women improved their entrepreneurial and business skills under WFP’s livelihoods programme in Matrouh where they received trainings on enterprise, market strategies and the characteristics of a successful microbusiness.

• WFP, in partnership with UNICEF, completed the renovation of 177 community schools in 5 governorates reaching a total of 570 since the start of this partnership.

• As part of WFP’s One Refugee Policy, WFP supported about 100,030 refugees from different nationalities through food assistance. Other support included livelihood trainings for 910 beneficiaries and nutrition support to about 3,902 pregnant and lactating women.

• A total of 285 smallholder farmers harvested their consolidated land of new sorghum variety while 135 farmers started sowing their fields with newly introduced wheat varieties. For efficient use of water, 220 farmers were trained on water saving techniques and collective irrigation management.

• WFP facilitated the training of 170 women and men on livelihood diversification through raising ducks, goats and bee keeping. WFP also provided microloans to a total of 682 men and women to start and maintain their microbusinesses.