WFP Egypt Country Brief, October 2017

Highlights

• The “Building Resilient Food Security Systems to Benefit the Southern Egypt Region” project by WFP, in partnership with the Government and local NGOs, aims to enhance livelihood and build community resilience to the effects of extreme weather shocks through integrated activities. In the last three months of the project, it successfully continued the creation of physical assets that contribute to resilience-building of small-holding farmers, and improve water resource and land management.

• As part of improving teachers’ capacities and enhancing their roles in creating an attractive learning environment in community schools, WFP has increased the number of teachers to be trained from 7,000 to 9,000. In December, WFP has trained a total of 7,286 teachers.

Operational Updates

Resource Mobilisation

WFP is strengthening its focus on resource mobilisation efforts for the 5-year Country Strategic Plan (CSP) through the creation of a dedicated partnerships unit in the Country Office. WFP Egypt is expanding its private sector portfolio, with a particular focus on local-for-local partnerships. Donor engagement is being stepped up through high-level meetings throughout the past three months with localbased ambassadors and heads of agencies of various organizations (e.g. EU, Germany, USA, China, Canada, Nordics, Vodafone Foundation, Pepsico Foundation) to inform partners on WFP Egypt’s strategic shift, and identify opportunities and synergies going forward.

Livelihood

The “Building Resilient Food Security Systems to Benefit the Southern Egypt Region” Project by WFP in partnership with the Government and local NGOs has successfully continued the creation of physical assets that contribute to substantial resilience-building of small-holder farmers and improve water resource and land management. Six solar-powered pumping units to irrigate 600 acres (feddans) of land have been completed to serve 800 farmers in four governorates.

The project has also supported 560 farmers and their lands through rehabilitation of 2-kilometre irrigation canals. Local NGOs and community leaders participated in the coordination and implementation of the activities.

Participating farmers have also contributed through costsharing in the establishment of assets.

Challenges

Impact of economic reforms on the poorest and most vulnerable populations

Annual inflation in the overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) continued to ease in November and December 2017, mainly due to base effect. Annual inflation in CPI decreased to 22.3 percent in December 2017, compared to 26.7 percent in November and 32.9 percent in September 2017. In addition, inflation in food price index decreased to 25.2 percent, down from 32.2 percent in November 2017. Most of the food groups still record high inflation rates compared to last year, reaching 39.5 percent for dairy and eggs, 22.7 percent for meat, 35.1 percent for fruits and 32 percent for vegetables. The ease in annual inflation rates is also associated with improvement in economic activity. Real GDP growth rate increased to 5.2 percent during July-September 2017, compared to 3.4 percent during the same period in 2016. Growth was mainly driven by growth in total investment (23.5 percent) and the leap in export growth (127.4 percent), however private consumption growth slowed to 2 percent, indicating the weaker consumer demand in the aftermath of policy reforms. Also, unemployment rate has slightly decreased to 11.9 percent during July-Sep 2017, compared to 12.6 percent during the same period in 2016.