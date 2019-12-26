WFP Egypt Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

18.1 mt of food assistance distributed

US$2.5 m cash based transfers made

US$40.8 m six months net funding requirements (January- June 2020)

122,843 people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

• In partnership with Shell Egypt and PepsiCo, WFP assisted 3,719 families of community school students in Matrouh,

Menia, Giza and Assiut by providing in-school snacks and conditional cash transfers redeemable for nutritious food items. The food assistance contributes to children’s micronutrient intake and helps families increase their dietary diversity and food security.

• In collaboration with Shell Egypt, WFP supported over 220 women in Matrouh through the provision of vocational and entreperneural trainings. In addition, as part of a former partnership between the European Union (EU) and WFP, 315 women received microloans using loan capital revolving through NGOs to launch new income-generating projects or to expand on ones previously launched in 2018.

• WFP completed the renovation of 100 community schools in 5 governorates in partnership with UNICEF reaching a total of 670 schools since the start of the partnership in 2019 with funding from the EU.

• As part of WFP’s One Refugee Policy, WFP supported 94,663 refugees of different nationalities through general food assistance. Other support included livelihood trainings benefiting 125 refugees and host communities and nutrition support to 3,649 pregnant and lactating Syrian women (PLW).

• WFP’s smallholder farmers resilience activities reached a total of 7,000 men and women, helping them increase their production and returns from small agricultural business.

Around 1,360 smallholder farmers cultivated their newly consolidated land using new crop varieties that are tolerant to extreme weather changes. Moreover, 543 farmers were trained on water saving techniques and sustainable irrigation management.

• As part of WFP’s ongoing in-kind micro-credit scheme, a total of 1,418 women and 1,013 men received livestock as in-kind microloans to launch their own livelihood project. To promote income diversification among farmers, WFP provided trainings on livestock raising and bee keeping, supporting 137 women and men.