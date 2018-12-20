20 Dec 2018

WFP Egypt Country Brief, November 2018

Published on 30 Nov 2018
In Numbers

390 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1.86 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 26.1 m six months (December 2018 - May 2019) net funding requirement

324,640 m people assisted in November 2018

Operational Updates

• WFP’s school feeding programme provided fortified date bars to 58,369 marginalized children in rural community schools. Additionally, take home entitlements were provided to 205,734 family members of children with school attendance of 80 percent or more.

• As part of WFP’s Syrian refugee response, WFP supported 77,178 refugees from Syria through cashbased transfers (CBTs). Other support included provision of livelihood activities; and nutrition support to 3,885 Pregnant and Lactating Women. In contributing to school feeding activities for Syrian Refugees and host community children, 650 teachers were trained on nutrition awareness, positive discipline, and emergency preparedness.

• As part of WFP’s efforts to support resilience building for smallholder farmers, 1,200 farmers participated in consolidated wheat cultivation with 1,000 feddans in 53 villages. In addition, WFP and its partners completed the establishment of 3 sun drying units to support 500 tomatoes farmers.

• WFP and the Ministry of Education (MoE) continued to collaborate to improve sanitary conditions in 15 public primary schools in Alexandria and Damietta, focussing on schools hosting Syrian refugee students. It is estimated that the rehabilitation, funded by the Canadian Government, will benefit approximately 15,000 school children.

• WFP and the National Council for Women signed a Memorandum of Understanding, extending their collaboration on gender equality and women’s empowerment, specifically in areas where livelihood opportunities are limited.

• WFP provided a comprehensive Training of Trainers on “Case Management for Children identified at Risk” for 18 qualified trainers who will provide further technical and on-the-job training for Child Protection Units handling cases of children identified to be at risk.

