WFP Egypt Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

270,000 people assisted in May 2022

96 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 2.9 m cash-based transfers made

USD 46.5 m six months (June-November 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In line with the National School Feeding Programme, WFP provided cash assistance to about 27,000 families of community school children to help increase families’ food security. Students also received daily in-schools snacks, fortified date bars, to improve their nutrition.

• The Ministry of Social Solidarity (MOSS), Takaful (Solidarity) Foundation, and WFP trained about 1,700 village women on micro-enterprise management from governorates under the ‘Decent Life’ national programme. Of those trained, about 960 women received vocational trainings in traditional crafts and livestock/poultry breeding. Among those, 250 women received micro-loans to launch their businesses.

• WFP supported Takaful Foundation and partner nongovernmental organizations in managing previously provided revolving loan capital of about USD 143,000 to benefit over 400 women in launching or expanding their businesses across 8 governorates.

• WFP conducted various awareness sessions on enterprise development, leadership skills, communications through technology for over 700 members of local administrative units at village-level.

• Under the national youth development initiative ‘Your skill is your profession’, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), WFP and private sector partners expanded the joint vocational training programme in solar energy, sewing and electricity, offering 35 vocational trainings in 7 areas of expertise with the enrolment of about 500 trainees. WFP also provided technological equipment to enhance services among MOM local labor offices.

• WFP assisted 104,000 refugees through monthly cash for food assistance to help secure basic food needs.

• As part of phase II of the national ‘Waei’ awareness programme on stigmatization and gender inequalities,

MOSS and WFP trained over 70 supervisors, and 600 school teachers and implemented awareness raising sessions in over 400 community schools in 4 governorates, reaching more than 100,000 individuals.

• Under the ‘First 1,000 Days’ nutrition programme, WFP and MOSS provided cash top-ups to about 30,000 pregnant and lactating women under the national programme ‘Takaful and Karama’ (Solidarity and Dignity).