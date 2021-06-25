WFP Egypt Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

USD 3.71 m cash-based transfers made

USD 51.7 m six months (June – November 2021) net funding requirements

362,800 people assisted* in May 2021

Operational Updates

• As of 31 May 2021, a total of 262,650 COVID-19 cases and 15,096 deaths were confirmed in Egypt (Worldometers Egypt).

• Together with the Ministry of Education (MOE), WFP assisted about 33,500 families of community school children across seven governorates with cash assistance redeemable at local retail shops. The assistance aims to protect the food security of vulnerable families from socio-economic impacts of the pandemic.

• To economically empower women, WFP in partnership with the Ministry of Social Solidarity (MOSS) and nongovernmental organizations provided 550 women with micro-loans for the launch or expansion of income-generating activities with a total value of USD 178,500 in ten governorates.

• WFP in collaboration with Egypt’s National Council for Women, provided trainings on women enterprise, marketing, gender and micro-finance, for 1,000 women in the governorates of Bani Sueif and Assiut. The trainings benefit the poorest villages identified through the national, “Decent Life” initiative.

• WFP provided food assistance through cash-based transfers to about 118,000 registered refugees (from nine different countries) to help secure their basic food needs.

• As part of the ‘First 1,000 days’ national nutrition programme and WFP’s COVID-19 emergency response, WFP in collaboration with MOSS provided cash transfers to about 20,000 Egyptian children under two years of age registered under the national social protection programme, ‘Takaful and Karama’.

• Under the auspices of MOSS and in partnership with USAID and the National Nutrition Institute, WFP launched the third round of Training of Trainers programme under the “First 1,000 Days” nutrition programme. The trainings target community workers and representatives from MOSS and the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation (MALR) in the governorates of Assiut, Qena and Luxor, helping develop their counselling and monitoring capacity to increase nutrition and health awareness among pregnant and lactating mothers (of children under 2).