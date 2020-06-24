Egypt + 2 more
WFP Egypt Country Brief, May 2020
Attachments
In Numbers
7.3 mt of food assistance distributed
US$4.5 m cash based transfers made
US$77.5 m six months (July – Dec 2020) net funding requirements 305,393 people assisted in May 2020
Operational Updates
As of 31 May 2020 a total of 23,449 COVID-19 cases and 913 deaths were confirmed (WHO).
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, about 29,000 families of community school students and teachers received unconditional cash transfers in 9 governorates (Assiut, Aswan, Luxor, Giza, Fayoum, Matrouh, Qena, Bani Suweif and Minia) redeemable for nutritious food items at local retail shops. The assistance aims to protect the food security of vulnerable families from economic shock resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.
WFP took part in the first online regional webinar on the reopening of schools in the Arab region under the ‘”Global and Regional Framework for Reopening Schools” (an interagency regional collaboration between WFP, UNICEF, UNESCO, UNWA, UNHCR and the World Bank). During the webinar, Egypt’s Minister of Education presented the online education programme being implemented and highlighted challenges in limited access to internet, remote learning modalities and limited teaching capacities for online learning.
To alleviate the impact of COVID-19 on the food security and livelihoods of refugees, WFP provided general food assistance (GFA) to about 113,000 refugees and asylum seekers. Additioanlly, in collaboration with the Ministry of Manpower, WFP completed the second cycle of GFA for casual labour workers, reaching about 44,000 Egyptian workers with unconditional cash transfers redeemable for nutritious food items at local retail shops.
Additionally, WFP extended nutrition support to non-Syrian refugee pregnant and lactating women, reaching about 4,000 women and their infants under 2 years of age with unconditional cash assistance.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, smallholder farmer activities that involve large gatherings have been postponed until further notice. Meanwhile WFP supported about 2,700 smallholder farmers to improve their production and returns through land consolidation, improved irrigation and provision of new crops and seed varieties.