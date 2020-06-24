WFP Egypt Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

Operational Updates

As of 31 May 2020 a total of 23,449 COVID-19 cases and 913 deaths were confirmed (WHO).

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, about 29,000 families of community school students and teachers received unconditional cash transfers in 9 governorates (Assiut, Aswan, Luxor, Giza, Fayoum, Matrouh, Qena, Bani Suweif and Minia) redeemable for nutritious food items at local retail shops. The assistance aims to protect the food security of vulnerable families from economic shock resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.

WFP took part in the first online regional webinar on the reopening of schools in the Arab region under the ‘”Global and Regional Framework for Reopening Schools” (an interagency regional collaboration between WFP, UNICEF, UNESCO, UNWA, UNHCR and the World Bank). During the webinar, Egypt’s Minister of Education presented the online education programme being implemented and highlighted challenges in limited access to internet, remote learning modalities and limited teaching capacities for online learning.

To alleviate the impact of COVID-19 on the food security and livelihoods of refugees, WFP provided general food assistance (GFA) to about 113,000 refugees and asylum seekers. Additioanlly, in collaboration with the Ministry of Manpower, WFP completed the second cycle of GFA for casual labour workers, reaching about 44,000 Egyptian workers with unconditional cash transfers redeemable for nutritious food items at local retail shops.

Additionally, WFP extended nutrition support to non-Syrian refugee pregnant and lactating women, reaching about 4,000 women and their infants under 2 years of age with unconditional cash assistance.