WFP Egypt Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

547,485 people assisted in May 2019

1,354.9 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1.97 m cash-based transfers (CBT) made

US$ 29.4 m six months (June–November 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• As part of the National School Feeding Programme, WFP provided fortified date bars to more than 85,580 children in 3,152 community schools. Conditional take-home rations of rice and oil were provided to 389,445 family members of community-school children.

• WFP physically upgraded 110 community schools and initiated work on an additional 8 community schools to benefit a total of 3,550 students.

• Among efforts to combat child labour, WFP, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, the National Council for Childhood and Motherhood, and Qalubiya governorate, conducted a training on ‘Media and Child Protection’ for 45 media personnel in Qalubiya and Cairo. The training addressed the depiction of children through media and the associated risks.

• As part of ongoing education enhancement activities, WFP is producing 520 additional puppet theatres for distribution to public schools. The expansion of puppet theatres as educational materials comes at the request of the Ministry of Education following the success of puppet plays raising awareness on bullying conducted in 50 schools in April.

• WFP, in collaboration with the National Nutrition Institute (NNI), trained 3,987 mothers of public-school children in Alexandria, Cairo and Damietta on heathy nutrition for school-aged children.

• Under WFP’s Syrian refugee response, WFP supported 77,845 refugees through food assistance. Other support included livelihood trainings benefiting 175 beneficiaries and nutrition support to 4,061 pregnant and lactating women (PLW). Starting May, WFP extended food assistance to an additional 24,000 refugees from countries other than Syria (read more in the highlights section below).

• WFP provided microloans to 576 mothers of community school children, allowing for income-generating activities and strengthening the capacity of 38 non-governmental organization members and government partners on livelihood support programming.