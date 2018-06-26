WFP Egypt Country Brief, May 2018

Operational Context

WFP Egypt’s Transitional Interim Country Strategic Plan (TICSP) started in 1 January 2018 and is a six-month project. The T-ICSP serves as a smooth transition of WFP’s current food security and nutrition interventions towards a more cohesive and coordinated focus, which is well established within the development priorities of the Government of Egypt.

Egypt is ranked 111 out of 188 countries in the 2016 UNDP Human Development Index, up three ranks from 2014. National poverty rates have increased to 27.8 percent in 2015 from 26.3 percent in 2012.

In the poorest areas of the country, 20 percent of children have never attended school, and a further 13 percent are noted to drop out of school early. Women's illiteracy rate stands at 35 percent compared to 18 percent for men.

As a response to food security challenges, the Government implements a social protection system that provides food subsidies to vulnerable members of the population.

WFP has been in Egypt since 1968.

Operational Updates

- In collaboration with the Ministry of Education, WFP rehabilitated 116 community schools in May, bringing the total to 1,092 schools since the start of the project. The school rehabilitation aims to create an attractive learning environment while also helping reduce drop-out rates among school children.

- Since October 2017, WFP provided community schools with 3,500 puppet theatres to help schools raise awareness among children and their families on nutritional foods and healthy dietary habits.

- As part of its climate change adaptation programme, WFP trained 5,093 participants (2,560 women and 2,533 men) on various activities to help enhance their livelihoods and build community resilience to the effects of extreme weather shocks. These activities include physical asset creation, community empowerment, and provision of technical expertise, contributing to better agricultural practices and skills enhancement. As of May 2018, the cumulative number of smallholder farmers and rural women supported is 32,176.

- Under the First 1,000 Days of Life project, as of May, 21,807 pregnant and nursing women have attended their monthly health follow-up visits and registered to receive assistance.

- WFP assisted 77,219 Syrian and Palestinian refugees from Syria through monthly CBT entitlements in the form of food vouchers. WFP food voucher is valued at EGP 400, equivalent to USD 22. WFP also supported 5,800 pregnant and nursing mothers with unconditional cash assistance.