WFP Egypt Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

62 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 2.9 m cash-based transfers made

USD 32.8 m six-month (April 2022 – September 2022) net funding requirements

239,000 people assisted in March 2022

Operational Updates

• In support of the national school feeding programme, WFP provided cash assistance (USD 11 per child) to about 28,000 families of community school children in the poorest villages in Luxor, Qena, Fayoum and Beni Suef, to help increase families’ food security. Community school students also received daily in-schools snacks in the form of fortified date bars to help improve their nutrition.

• The Ministry of Social Solidarity (MOSS), Takaful Foundation, and WFP continued to deliver trainings on micro-enterprise management, lending, and e-marketing for over 900 women from villages in Qena and Luxor under the ‘Decent Life’ national programme. Of those trained, about 120 women received micro-loans as a result of their increased confidence in business management. Additionally, WFP supported Takaful Foundation and partner non-governmental organizations in managing previously provided revolving loan capital of USD 114,000 to benefit about 300 women in launching/expanding their businesses (in 5 governorates).

• As part of the national youth development initiative ‘Your skill is your profession’, the Ministry of Manpower, WFP and private sector partners are expanding the joint youth vocational training programme in the governorates of Matrouh, Qena, Sohag, Luxor and Beni Suef, offering a total of 33 vocational trainings in 9 areas of expertise with the enrolment of 475 young women and men. Thus far, 40 percent of the 60 graduates of the hospitality programme (launched in 2021) have secured job opportunities.

• WFP continued to support about 100,000 refugees from different nationalities through monthly cash assistance (of USD 25 per person) to help secure their basic food needs.

• In partnership with MOSS and the National Nutrition Institute (NNI), WFP continued implementation of a training-of-trainers programme under the national “First 1,000 Days” nutrition programme targeting community workers in Aswan, Sohag, New Valley and the Red Sea governorates. This is to develop the counselling and digital monitoring capacity of MOSS’s community workers to increase the nutrition awareness of assisted mothers in rural areas.

• The Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade, WFP, and NNI are collaborating for the review and revival of the national flour fortification programme. The collaboration included a training for about 600 Ministry and mill staff on milling, work with the iron premix, and maintenance of milling devices.

• Together, WFP, the Ministries of Agriculture and Land Reclamation (MALR), and Water Resources and Irrigation, provided cement lining for six tertiary mud canals in farming villages in Sohag and Luxor, enhancing irrigation for over 250 acres and benefitting around 300 smallholder farmers. This development supports use of modern irrigation techniques as mandated by the Government.