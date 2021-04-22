WFP Egypt Country Brief, March 2021

In Numbers

US$ 3.71 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 52.6 m six month (May – October 2021) net funding requirements

408,200 people assisted In March 2021

Operational Updates

• As of 31 March 2021, a total of 201,432 COVID-19 cases and 11,956 deaths were confirmed in Egypt (Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Resource Center).

• Together with the Ministry of Education (MOE), WFP assisted about 33,500 families of community school children across 7 governorates with cash assistance redeemable at local retail shops. The assistance aims to protect the food security of vulnerable families from socio-economic impacts of the pandemic.

• In collaboration with MOE, WFP initiated the provision of technological upgrades (tablets, projection screens, WiFi connection) to 450 community schools, out of which 50 community schools were also provided with ICT trainings for teachers. Through these efforts, MOE and WFP aim to increase schools’ access to online educational platforms and promote digital learning.

• To economically empower women, WFP in partnership with the Ministry of Social Solidarity (MOSS) and nongovernmental organizations provided 750 women with micro-loans for the launch or expansion of incomegenerating activities with a total value of USD 260,600 (EGP 4.1 million) in 10 governorates.

• WFP provided food assistance through cash-based transfers to about 117,300 registered refugees (from nine different countries) to help secure their basic food needs.

• As part of the ‘First 1,000 days’ national nutrition programme and WFP’s COVID-19 emergency response,

WFP in collaboration with MOSS provided cash top-ups to about 25,000 vulnerable Egyptian children under two years of age registered under the national social protection programme, ‘Takaful and Karama’.

• As of March 2021, over 1,500 smallholder farmers in Southern Egypt engaged in community mobilisation activities and benefited from training on sustainbable agricultural irrigation.

• To ensure local ownership and sustainability of the scale up of successful rural development initiatives in Upper Egypt, Government officials from line ministries and WFP concluded a plan for the assessment of villages in preparation for the scale-up of rural development support in Aswan. The plan was developed through a joint workshop with representatives from the Aswan governorate and other governmental and technical experts.